Monolith (TKN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,820.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $3,820.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002771 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

