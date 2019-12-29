Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the lowest is ($2.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($5.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($4.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. BidaskClub raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

AGIO traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,382. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 556,825 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 212,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 479,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 137,070 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

