Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will report $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.46. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,089,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.00. The company had a trading volume of 305,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,228. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $143.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.38 and its 200-day moving average is $180.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

