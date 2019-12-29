Zacks: Analysts Expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. Mallinckrodt reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 151.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 31.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 6,354,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $299.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.43, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

