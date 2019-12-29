$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.39. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $2,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,731 shares in the company, valued at $47,704,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $9,271,688 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,096. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $95.61 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.02.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

