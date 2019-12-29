$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.65. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,086 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,080. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

