Paramount Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Paramount Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 576,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,457. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Group news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

