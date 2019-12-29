Paramount Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Paramount Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
Shares of PGRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 576,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,457. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Paramount Group news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein acquired 33,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.
