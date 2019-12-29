Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. 325,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,702. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.94 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $132.39.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

