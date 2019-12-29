Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.
Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. 325,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,702. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.94 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $132.39.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
