Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 117.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of EARN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,026. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

