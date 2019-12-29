Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 117.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of EARN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,026. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Dividend History for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Paramount Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10
Paramount Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10
Boston Properties, Inc. Announces Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share
Boston Properties, Inc. Announces Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38
Store Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
Store Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
Vermilion Energy Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17
Vermilion Energy Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report