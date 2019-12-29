Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of 217.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 711,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.