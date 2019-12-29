Store Capital Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Store Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Store Capital has a payout ratio of 120.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Store Capital to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

