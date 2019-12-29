Vermilion Energy Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1747 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Vermilion Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 1,089.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 796.2%.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 20.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

