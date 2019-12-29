Stockland Co. Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:SGP)

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX SGP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$4.70 ($3.33). 4,800,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Stockland has a 1 year low of A$3.42 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of A$5.13 ($3.63). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

