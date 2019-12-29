Stockland Co. Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:SGP)

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of ASX SGP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$4.70 ($3.33). 4,800,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Stockland has a 1 year low of A$3.42 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of A$5.13 ($3.63). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12.
About Stockland
