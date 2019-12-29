Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

IDE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 108,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

