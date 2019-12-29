Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (ASX:EGF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (ASX:EGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund has a twelve month low of A$1.41 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.63.

