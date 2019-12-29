Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.35. Aurizon shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 4,374,436 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.63.

In other news, insider Andrew Harding purchased 199,050 shares of Aurizon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.90 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,174,395.00 ($832,904.26).

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

