IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.57

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and traded as high as $23.60. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in IF Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IF Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

