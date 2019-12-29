PAL Network (PAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $65.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One PAL Network token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. PAL Network has a total market cap of $243,986.00 and $65.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet . PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, CPDAX, DDEX, DOBI trade, CoinBene and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

