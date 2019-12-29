CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, IDCM, IDEX and BCEX. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $1.90 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00583546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00058763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000922 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009802 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Bithumb, IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Koinex, DragonEX, CoinBene, BCEX, IDCM, Binance, LBank, Huobi, OKEx and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

