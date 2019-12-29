Asian Dragon (AD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,117.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Asian Dragon has a total market cap of $63,998.00 and approximately $3,117.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003950 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,777 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

