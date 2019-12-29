LHT Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $1,267.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003950 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

