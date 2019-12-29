Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $84,338.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022456 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 81.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.02408254 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,975,164 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

