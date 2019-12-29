OWNDATA Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $306,592.00 and $13,424.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00335639 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013517 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003457 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015246 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008225 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

