Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.45. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 29,849 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 15.86%.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

