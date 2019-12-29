Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.81

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $18.03. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 709,428 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

