Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.81

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $18.03. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 709,428 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

