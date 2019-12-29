PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.48

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $11.39. PCM Fund shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 10,934 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PCM Fund by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PCM Fund by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in PCM Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PCM Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PCM Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.