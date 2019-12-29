Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $985.12

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $985.12 and traded as low as $950.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $950.00, with a volume of 3,855 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 983.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,060.77. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

