NIB (ASX:NHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.71

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.52. NIB shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 408,279 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$7.20.

In other NIB news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon 200,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

