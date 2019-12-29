Brokerages Set Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

SRNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,351,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.