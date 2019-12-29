Brokerages Set Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Price Target at €127.33

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €127.33 ($148.06).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ETR:PFV remained flat at $€159.70 ($185.70) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €106.70 ($124.07) and a 1 year high of €163.30 ($189.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €157.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €137.21.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

