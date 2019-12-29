Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €14.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.07 ($16.36).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B4B3. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Metro alerts:

ETR B4B3 remained flat at $€13.45 ($15.64) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €11.52 ($13.40) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million and a P/E ratio of -38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.16 and its 200 day moving average is €13.16.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.