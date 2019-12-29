$50.88 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will post sales of $50.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.40 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $39.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $182.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $184.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $216.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.25 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 103,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

