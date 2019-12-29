Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 103,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

