$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings. Equity BancShares reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190,741 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 41.8% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 954,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the third quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

EQBK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,884. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $470.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

