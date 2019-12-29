Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Cision reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.64 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CISN shares. Citigroup downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cision by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Cision by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CISN remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 661,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cision has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

