Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola European Partners.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 377,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,897. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.