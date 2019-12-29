Auroracoin Price Down 47.8% Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $383,868.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00058763 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084692 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000834 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00068971 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,403.84 or 0.99778559 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

