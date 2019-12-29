Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.92. Midland Exploration shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 58,538 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $57.69 million and a PE ratio of -55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88.

Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

