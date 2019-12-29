Swedish Match (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.64

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Shares of Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and traded as high as $50.69. Swedish Match shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 170 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57.

About Swedish Match (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

