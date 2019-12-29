Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.09. Temple Hotels shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 265,266 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.82.

Get Temple Hotels alerts:

In other Temple Hotels news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$59,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,506,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,885,559.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,500 shares of company stock worth $78,121.

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.