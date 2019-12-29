SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.72

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and traded as high as $46.56. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 114,115 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2128 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,169,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 931,941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 332,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 270,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 179,908 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

