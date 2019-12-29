Ssab (STO:SSAB-B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.74

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Ssab Ab (STO:SSAB-B)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and traded as high as $31.43. Ssab shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 2,912,158 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of SEK 28.83 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 26.24.

Ssab Company Profile (STO:SSAB-B)

SSAB AB is a Sweden-based company active within the steel industry. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of high strength steel products and solutions. It develops its products together with customers in order to create an offering comprised of solutions ranging from lightness and durability to strength, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

