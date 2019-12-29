Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.57. Alpha Bank shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 90,473 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Alpha Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

