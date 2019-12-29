James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $514.17

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.17 and traded as high as $550.00. James Halstead shares last traded at $546.00, with a volume of 12,156 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 514.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 510.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

