United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 16,211 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

United American Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

