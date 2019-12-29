CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 38,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Currently, 26.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on CBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.41.

CBL & Associates Properties stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 632,315 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter worth $8,946,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 270,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 283.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 84,923 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

