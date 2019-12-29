Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,819,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. 19,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,529. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. Research analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.