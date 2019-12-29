TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Update

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 699,700 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 652,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BLD stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. 164,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,860. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,667,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in TopBuild by 67.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 909,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after buying an additional 182,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $12,667,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 257.5% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

