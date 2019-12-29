Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 190,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

