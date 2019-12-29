Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,888,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,084 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.